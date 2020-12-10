Nubya Garcia Gets to the ‘Source’ with Soulful Jazz Album

Nubya Garcia’s music has provided much-needed solace during these trying times.

Now, one of the year’s most celebrated artists is debuting her first full album, “Source,” which offers a multidimensional jazz sound layered with soul and Afro-diasporic sounds.

Produced by Garcia in collaboration with producer Kwes, the album features lead singles “Pace” and “Source.”

Along with telling a deeply personal story, Garcia’s saxophone work creates a cohesive piece of modern jazz music.

Nubya has also made her mark in her native U.K., with performances at the BBC’s 2020 Glastonbury Experience, her recent concert “Live at the Barbican,” a feature story in MOJO magazine, and the September cover of Jazzwise.

Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Nubya about the album, which he calls one of the best of the year. Watch!