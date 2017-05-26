Win It! A Camerons Stovetop Smoker and Portable Tailgating Grill

“Extra” is giving a Camerons Stovetop Smoker and Portable Tailgating Grill to 5 lucky friends!

Camerons Products is the leader in Smoke Cooking Technology and the creator of innovative grilling products. Over the past 25 years, Camerons has grown into one of the premier manufacturers of quality cookware. By utilizing decades of experience with smoke cooking infusion, Camerons provides uniquely designed products for the home and professional chef.

Camerons Original Stovetop Smoker has a sleek compact design, perfect for smoking large and small items indoors or outdoors over any grill or stovetop. This stainless-steel smoker also doubles as a steamer, transforming ordinary vegetables into delicious main courses! This must-have item is dishwasher-safe and induction-capable, and it even includes wood chips.

Camerons Portable Tailgating Grill is a must-have item for tailgating, camping or picnics! The non-stick grilling area collapses down to 4 inches and includes a convenient carrying bag for easy storage. Made of a stainless steel grate,a powder-coated body and a heat resistant carbon steel fire box, this sturdy compact grill holds up to 8 lbs. of grilling foods for approximately 2 to 3 hours of cook time.

The Camerons Products line includes a variety of grilling tools and accessories such as the Deluxe Beer Can Roaster, Open Fire Grill and Pizza Grill Pan. To purchase these items, or for more information on the entire line of Camerons grilling and smoking products, please visit CameronsProducts.com.