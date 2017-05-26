Why Everyone Is Talking About Bella Hadid’s amfAR Dress

All eyes were on Bella Hadid at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes Thursday night.

Splash

The model had everyone talking after she walked the red carpet in a “naked dress” by Ralph & Russo. The sheer one-shoulder gown, embellished with crystals, left little to the imagination.

The skin-baring gown wasn’t Bella’s only look for the evening. The 20-year-old also walked the runway for the charity event, wearing a silk champagne dress with a high slit, and was later seen partying with friends like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kendall Jenner in an elegant, see-through knitted number.