Celebrity News

Why Everyone Is Talking About Bella Hadid’s amfAR Dress

All eyes were on Bella Hadid at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes Thursday night.

bella-hadid-2splash
Splash

The model had everyone talking after she walked the red carpet in a “naked dress” by Ralph & Russo. The sheer one-shoulder gown, embellished with crystals, left little to the imagination.

The skin-baring gown wasn’t Bella’s only look for the evening. The 20-year-old also walked the runway for the charity event, wearing a silk champagne dress with a high slit, and was later seen partying with friends like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kendall Jenner in an elegant, see-through knitted number.

💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

