Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years

It is over between Ben Still and Christine Taylor. The star couple is splitting after 17 years, according to Us Weekly.

The couple released a joint statement, saying, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Ben and Christine met in 1999 on the set of the pilot “Heat Vision and Jack,” and wed in 2000. They have two children together, Ella, 15, and Quinlin, 11.