Celebrity News

Bella Thorne Jets Out of Cannes After Scott Disick Caught Kissing Ex-GF

Backgrid

It appears to be over for Scott Disick and Bella Thorne before their romance ever really began!

Days ago, Bella and Scott were caught getting hot and heavy poolside in Cannes after flying in together from Los Angeles. Despite their hot tryst on Wednesday, Bella hinted that there was trouble in paradise the next day, tweeting, "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me.”

Bella’s tweet came on the same day Scott reunited with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in photos obtained by TMZ. Scott and Chloe were caught kissing and getting quite handsy in a pool.

By Friday, Bella was on a plane out of France. Along with a Snapchat photo of herself on a plane, she tweeted, "Hahahah I’m not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf—withit.”

When another fan asked what she was doing with Scott, Bella tweeted, “legit nothing.”

Scott and Bella sparked rumors after they enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles last week.

A source told People magazine, "He sent her flowers after their first date and she was posting them on social media — it’s all tactical. They both party hard and it’s not healthy for either of them, and it’s not going to end well. Bella and Scott are very toxic for each other.”

Another insider shared, "Bella’s friends and family don’t approve whatsoever because they are fully aware of how Scott normally treats girls and are also familiar with his destructive past. She’s just being young and having fun and doesn’t really care what people think or what their opinions are. She also knows that Scott is a huge playboy so she isn’t getting too invested. Basically, she’s being Bella and no one is going to change that.”

