At Universal Studios Hollywood

The 'AGT' Judges Take Over 'Extra'!

The 'AGT' Judges Take Over 'Extra'!

It is an “Extra” and “America’s Got Talent” special event!

All the stars from “AGT” — including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel and new host Tyra Banks — stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood for a takeover with “Extra’s” Mario Lopez and Terri Seymour.

Watch the video as they give us the ultimate sneak peek! From a chicken playing the piano to some jaw-dropping stunts, it is sure to be a wild new season.

The judges also get personal about parenthood, opening up about their kids. Simon even admits his “mini me” Eric has softened his approach to judging. Watch!

The stars loved being on our set and loved every minute with their fans. Watch them answer questions from the crowd!

One lucky audience member showed off his juggling skills. Find out how he did!

Of course, there were more than a few funny moments and bloopers with Simon, Heidi, Mel B, Howie and Tyra. Watch!

Catch the “AGT” premiere May 30 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

More

Comments

Around the Web

More In At Universal Studios Hollywood

The 'AGT' Judges Take Over 'Extra'!
At Universal Studios Hollywood

The 'AGT' Judges Take Over 'Extra'!
Why Priyanka Chopra Is Intimidated by Zac Efron & The Rock’s ‘Baywatch'… Backgrid
At Universal Studios Hollywood

Why Priyanka Chopra Is Intimidated by Zac Efron & The Rock’s ‘Baywatch'…
Andy Cohen Dishes on His ‘Love Connection’ with BF Clifton Dassuncao Getty
Television

Andy Cohen Dishes on His ‘Love Connection’ with BF Clifton Dassuncao
Rachel Lindsay Teases ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal — See Her Starter… Instagram
At Universal Studios Hollywood

Rachel Lindsay Teases ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal — See Her Starter…
Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Trying Not to Be a Dance Mom Instagram
Celebrity News

Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Trying Not to Be a Dance Mom
Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Trying Not to Be a Dance Mom
Celebrity News

Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Trying Not to Be a Dance Mom
Iggy Azalea Reveals What She’s Looking for in Her Dream Man Instagram
At Universal Studios Hollywood

Iggy Azalea Reveals What She’s Looking for in Her Dream Man