The 'AGT' Judges Take Over 'Extra'!

It is an “Extra” and “America’s Got Talent” special event!

All the stars from “AGT” — including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel and new host Tyra Banks — stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood for a takeover with “Extra’s” Mario Lopez and Terri Seymour.

Watch the video as they give us the ultimate sneak peek! From a chicken playing the piano to some jaw-dropping stunts, it is sure to be a wild new season.

The judges also get personal about parenthood, opening up about their kids. Simon even admits his “mini me” Eric has softened his approach to judging. Watch!

The stars loved being on our set and loved every minute with their fans. Watch them answer questions from the crowd!

One lucky audience member showed off his juggling skills. Find out how he did!

Of course, there were more than a few funny moments and bloopers with Simon, Heidi, Mel B, Howie and Tyra. Watch!

Catch the “AGT” premiere May 30 at 8 p.m. on NBC.