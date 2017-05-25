Celebrity News

Sarah Hyland Speaks Out Against Anorexia Rumors

Imeh Bryant

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland is addressing concerns about her recent weight loss.

Last week, Hyland attended a special Paley Center for Media event for “Dirty Dancing" in Beverly Hills. Due to her slender frame, rumors flew that she is suffering from an eating disorder.

Sarah doesn’t normally "comment on things like this,” but felt the need to speak out after being “accused of promoting anorexia." She tweeted on Wednesday, "I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes.”

"I have been told I can't work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting… I am not a fan of ‘being skinny' which many of you have told me that I am too much of. ‘Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that's disgusting' and you're right! I should eat a burger! But guess what. I do And again, you're right,” Hyland went on. "No one's head should be bigger than their body but considering I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like.”

She emphasized to her fans, "I'm here to say that no one should aim to be the weight that I am right now. … It's never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one's arms. But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be."

Hyland, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2012, skipped the SAG Awards for health reasons earlier this year.

