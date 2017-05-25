Celebrity News

How Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Has Been Coping in the Years Since His Father’s Death

Blanket Jackson was just 7 when his father Michael Jackson died in 2009.

blanket-jackson-insta4
Instagram

A family friend tells People that the now 15-year-old “has had the most problems adjusting after Michael died. He acted very lost and extremely upset.”

While he is still “shy around people he doesn’t know,” the insider said he is now “confident” at school, where he reportedly goes by Bigi. These days, the teen's life revolves around grades, movies, friends and family, according to the magazine.

Blanket made a rare appearance in sister Paris’ Instagram story earlier this month.

Jackson, who was wearing a black hoodie, was all smiles as he posed with his big sis and a group of family or friends at P.F. Chang’s restaurant.

He is reportedly living at his grandmother’s house in Calabasas.

Comments

