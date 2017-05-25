Chris Cornell’s Widow Writes Poignant Letter About His Death

One week after his sudden suicide, Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky has written a touching letter.

In the letter, posted on Billboard, Vicky wrote to Chris, "We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.”

Vicky also opened up on life without him, writing, "I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”

Vicky closed the letter by expressing the amount of love she had for Chris, who hanged himself in a hotel bathroom after a Detroit concert.

Ted Keedick, who worked as Chris’ house engineer and tour manager, also opened up about the night of his death, telling TMZ, "Chris was out of character from note one of the show. I've never heard or seen him that way before, at least if we did not cancel a show.”

According to Keedick, Cornell was in good spirits during sound check, but things changed at the concert. Ted added, "He was having serious control problems.”

A private funeral for Cornell will be held on Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Following the funeral, his gravesite will be open to the public, Variety reports.