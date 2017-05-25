Celebrity News

Chris Cornell’s Shocking Death: What Was Reportedly Found on His Body



New details have been revealed surrounding the death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

Cornell’s death was ruled a suicide, but his family claims that prescription drugs like Ativan may have played a role in his decision to hang himself in the bathroom of his Detroit hotel room.

Sources tell TMZ he may have taken more than just prescription drugs, reporting “obvious” track marks were found on his body.

Ted Keedick, who worked as Chris’ house engineer and tour manager, opened up about the night of his death, telling TMZ, "Chris was out of character from note one of the show. I've never heard or seen him that way before, at least if we did not cancel a show.”

According to Keedick, Cornell was in good spirits during sound check, but things changed at the concert. Ted added, "He was having serious control problems.”

Toxicology results are forthcoming.

One week after his sudden suicide, Cornell’s wife Vicky wrote a touching letter to her late husband.

In the letter, posted on Billboard, Vicky wrote to Chris, "We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.”

Vicky also opened up on life without him, writing, "I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”

Vicky closed the letter by expressing her love for Chris.

