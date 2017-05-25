Bethenny Frankel Confirms Alex Rodriguez Dating Rumors, Dishes on His Kissing

On last night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” “The Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel set the record straight on her brief romance with Alex Rodriguez.

When Cohen asked if they dated a few years ago, Frankel replied, "What does 'used to date' mean?… I went out with him on two dates.” Watch!

On those two dates, did Bethenny and A-Rod share a kiss? Of his kissing skills, she said, "I honestly don’t remember."

Bethenny and Alex are scheduled to make guest-judging appearances on “Shark Tank,” but she assured Andy it won’t be awkward. The 46-year-old explained, “I don’t think they'd put on two guests at the same time because then it would become ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’”

The two had sparked romance rumors in 2009 after his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis fell apart, but back then, Bethenny’s approach was to deny, deny, deny!

Watch her tell "Extra's" AJ Calloway, "The only thing A-Rod and I have in common is that Madonna and I both like yoga."

Alex is currently dating Jennifer Lopez.