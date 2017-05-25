Television

Bethenny Frankel Confirms Alex Rodriguez Dating Rumors, Dishes on His Kissing

Bethenny Frankel Confirms Alex Rodriguez Dating Rumors, Dishes on His Kissing
Getty

On last night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” “The Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel set the record straight on her brief romance with Alex Rodriguez.

When Cohen asked if they dated a few years ago, Frankel replied, "What does 'used to date' mean?… I went out with him on two dates.” Watch!

On those two dates, did Bethenny and A-Rod share a kiss? Of his kissing skills, she said, "I honestly don’t remember."

Bethenny and Alex are scheduled to make guest-judging appearances on “Shark Tank,” but she assured Andy it won’t be awkward. The 46-year-old explained, “I don’t think they'd put on two guests at the same time because then it would become ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’”

The two had sparked romance rumors in 2009 after his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis fell apart, but back then, Bethenny’s approach was to deny, deny, deny!

Watch her tell "Extra's" AJ Calloway, "The only thing A-Rod and I have in common is that Madonna and I both like yoga."

Alex is currently dating Jennifer Lopez.

More

Comments

Around the Web

More In Television

The 'AGT' Judges Take Over 'Extra'!
At Universal Studios Hollywood

The 'AGT' Judges Take Over 'Extra'!
Bethenny Frankel Confirms Alex Rodriguez Dating Rumors, Dishes on His Kissing Getty
Television

Bethenny Frankel Confirms Alex Rodriguez Dating Rumors, Dishes on His Kissing
Spoiler Alert! Terrence Howard Hints at Another ‘Empire’ Death FOX
Celebrity News

Spoiler Alert! Terrence Howard Hints at Another ‘Empire’ Death
Bethenny Frankel Compares Tonight’s 'RHONY' to 'The Shining'!
Television

Bethenny Frankel Compares Tonight’s 'RHONY' to 'The Shining'!
Chris Blue Crowned ‘The Voice’ Season 12 Winner NBC
Television

Chris Blue Crowned ‘The Voice’ Season 12 Winner
'Dancing with the Stars' Finale! The Season 24 Winner Is... ABC
Television

'Dancing with the Stars' Finale! The Season 24 Winner Is...
'The Voice' Finale Live Blog! Who Is the Season 12 Winner? NBC
Television

'The Voice' Finale Live Blog! Who Is the Season 12 Winner?