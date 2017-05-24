Kim K Deletes Manchester Tweet After Major Backlash

Reality star Kim Kardashian has deleted a tweet showing support for Ariana Grande that she posted following the terrorist attack outside the singer’s Manchester show.

While the tweet showed Ariana love and support, the Twitterverse did not like the fact that it included a photo of Ariana with Kim.

The tweet said, “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u [sic] can let loose & have fun. So scary not to feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you.”

The photo, which also included Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner, was taken at a Kanye West show at Madison Square Garden in September.

Kim took the message down after users accused her of making the tragedy all about herself.

That wasn’t Kardashian’s only tweet about the attack. She also wrote, "I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids,” and, “I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking.”