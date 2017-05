More performers have just been announced for the CMT Music Awards!

The award show will feature cross genre performances by Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers; Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood; and Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Other big names like Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett are also set to perform at the star-studded ceremony, taking place June 7 in Nashville.