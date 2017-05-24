Television

Bethenny Frankel Compares Tonight’s 'RHONY' to 'The Shining'!

Things are going to get heated on tonight’s “Real Housewives of New York.”

“Extra’s” Mario Lopez caught up with Bethenny Frankel at Universal Studios Hollywood, where she chatted about the episode and her appearance on tonight’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Describing the drama on “RHONY,” she said, “When we go to the Berkshires it is like we go to see Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’… for some reason, for me, when I go to that house I end up in a straightjacket in a padded cell.”

She teased drama among the cast too, saying, “Trap us in a pressure cooker, things are going to explode.”

Frankel also meets with friend and real estate broker Fredrik Eklund to discuss selling the Mercer apartment. Check out a sneak peek!

Be sure to watch “RHONY” tonight at 9 p.m. and “WWHL” at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

